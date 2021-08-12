Follow the money: FreshBooks hits unicorn status, angel investors in retreat and Brookfield’s big buy

These are the deals and financings that caught our eye this week
Article content
Toronto’s FreshBooks has joined the ranks of Canada’s unicorns with a US$130 million funding roundthat the accounting and invoicing software startup plans to use to launch an acquisition-fuelled growth strategy. The round was led by Boston-based Accomplice, an existing investor that made its largest single investment in a startup to date.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. made a higher bid for U.S.-based Kansas City Southern in an attempt to derail the railroad’s proposed merger with Canadian National Railway Co. The moves comes two weeks ahead of a key shareholder vote.
The Canadian regulator looking into telecom company Rogers Communications’ proposed $20 billion purchase of Shaw Communications, has obtained court orders to advance its review of the deal. Rogers agreed to buy Shaw in March in a takeover that could create Canada’s second-largest cellular and cable operator.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s reinsurance unit plans to buy insurer American National Group Inc for US$5.1 billion in an all-cash deal. The potential takeover comes as U.S. insurers ramp up sales of annuities and other capital-intensive assets amid rising interest from new and established private equity buyers.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Toronto green power startup Branch Energy raised US$4.5 million and plans to expand into deregulated markets across North America. The move comes after it raised a US$1 million pre-seed round that the company used to gain approval as an energy provider in Texas.
Angel investment in Canada slumped during the COVID-19 pandemic as angel organizations made more investments while investing less capital in 2020. A report from the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) said that the total number of investments rose to 416 from 299, but the $102.9 million invested last year tumbled below $163.9 million in 2019.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
China’s NetEase Inc. delayed its US$1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering of the country’s second-largest music streaming service Cloud Village. The deal was due to launch this week but was reportedly put on hold because of the uncertain conditions facing China’s tech companies after a regulatory crackdown.
Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to buy fintech startup Say Technologies for US$140 million in an all-cash deal, weeks after the online brokerage made its public market debut.
Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, an airline part-owned by Delta, is considering an initial public offering in London Stock Exchange. But it may depend on a stronger travel recovery before it can secure investor support to debut on public markets in the U.K.,according to analysts.
DraftKings Inc. is buying online gaming firm Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc for about $1.56 billion in an all-stock transaction. The sports betting company will form a new holding company called New DraftKings, which will become the going-forward public firm for DraftKings and Golden Nugget, which both previously went public through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).
_____________________________________________________________
If you like this story sign up for FP Finance Newsletter.
_____________________________________________________________
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.