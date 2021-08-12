FDA working to allow boosters for vulnerable people: CDC director By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, U.S., August 5, 2021.

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with vaccine makers Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc to allow certain vulnerable people to receive a third booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccines to improve their immune response, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thurdsay.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the shots would be available to certain people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised, such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients. She estimated the group of vulnerable people was less than 3 percent of adults.

Walensky said the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Friday to discuss this issue and offer recommendations.

