Faith Hill Shares Rare Video Of Daughter Maggie Singing ‘Hamilton’ – Hollywood Life

It seems Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s daughter Maggie has inherited her parents’ musical gifts! The proud mom shared a video of her mini-me singing in honor of her birthday.

Faith Hill, 53, has paid tribute to her daughter Maggie on her 23rd birthday with a rare video of her singing “Burn” from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. In the clip, which appeared to be filmed during the holidays, as a Christmas movie played on the TV in the background, Maggie powerfully belted the song while using an angel ornament as a pretend microphone. “Simply couldn’t imagine celebrating our daughter Maggie’s 23rd birthday today without posting a song from her favorite musical of all time, Hamilton,” Faith captioned the August 12 clip.

Simply couldn’t imagine celebrating our daughter Maggie’s 23rd birthday today without posting a song from her favorite musical of all time, Hamilton. Oh, I have many videos I could share, but this one shows her great sense of humor best. pic.twitter.com/uOi2OdR0sT — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 12, 2021

“Oh, I have many videos I could share, but this one shows her great sense of humor best. We are all so proud of you Mags and we love you so much!! No angels were harmed in the making of this video.” Fans were quick to respond to the video, which showed the daughter of Faith and Tim McGraw, 54, crooning while rocking a red plaid pajama set.

“Maggie, You have a spectacular voice! Listening to you sing this beautiful song is truly inspiring. Have a Very Happy 23rd Birthday! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish in your lifetime,” one follower responded, while another wrote, “You and Tim are surely blessed, brought a dang tear to my eye simply beautiful thank you for sharing.”

While Maggie lays quite low on social media, her big sister Gracie McGraw, 24, recently spoke out about her struggles with mental health. She took to Instagram on July 11 to share a carousel post, including two slides from her notes app featuring a lengthy message about her current headspace. “I’ve been in a really bad depressive episode for about three or so weeks now and it had put me in a headspace I haven’t been in for a long time,” she began.

“I was binge eating so much … then I would look at myself in the mirror and feel so alone and so ugly.” Back in March, Gracie also opened up about the importance of body positivity and her journey to embracing her true self, sharing some snaps of herself in a bathtub.