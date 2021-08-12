EXCLUSIVE-Messi’s Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens By Reuters



© Reuters. Soccer Football – Lionel Messi Press Conference after signing for Paris St Germain – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – August 11, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi pose with a shirt on the pitch after the press conferen



By Simon Evans

MIAMI (Reuters) – Soccer star Lionel Messi’s financial package in his move to French club Paris St Germain includes a payment in crypto currency fan tokens, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Argentine Messi left Spanish side Barcelona and signed signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.