European stocks steady on strong earnings, M&A activity

Article content

European stocks held steady on Thursday, trading just below record highs as strong earnings from a clutch of insurers and M&A activity in UK helped offset a decline in miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in morning trade after eight consecutive days of record gains.

British insurer Aviva rose 1.8% after it said it would return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to shareholders, while Zurich Insurance Group AG added 2.2% on reporting a 60% jump in first-half business operating profit.