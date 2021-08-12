Erica Mena Is Shining In This Fashion Nova Dress

Erica Mena is looking amazing in this gorgeous dress from Fashion Nova. Check out the photo that she shared on her IG account.

‘“ B!!!!!ch you doing a good job” lives rent free in my head 😌 @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner,’ Erica said.

Someone posted this: ‘That color compliments your skin so well,’ and a follower said: ‘My big sis , my inspiration 😍 i love you so much ❤️’

One other follower said: ‘Can y’all comment gang under my last post so my girlfriends parents can think I’m in a gang and get me out of this toxic relationship🙏🏾’

One other fan said: ‘Why do people keep acting like she wasn’t posting pics like this before?’ and one other follower said: ‘You look awesome someone is praying for a women like you🌈🌻’

A fan said: ‘First this pic shows strength 🙌second you been the bomb 💣 lastly Scorpio for life 🔥❤️❤️ @iamerica_mena’

Erica Mena shared a photo on her social media account in which she is glowing in a Fashion Nova dress. Check out the pic below.

‘To those who don’t play about me ☺️ I love you. @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner,’ Erica said.

As you probably know by now, Safaree has said and done some things in his marriage that have managed to upset more people than Erica Mena . His mother is also one of them.

In the video that you will see here , his mom talks about how his actions made her feel embarrassed.