Eliza Dushku And Peter Palandjian Welcome Second Child

“This week has been a journey in & of itself.”
The couple just announced the birth of their second child, a little boy named Bodan.
“Welcoming our beautiful son, ‘Bodan,’ this week has been a journey in & of itself. Gratitude & joy!” Eliza wrote on Instagram, including a series of photos from her pregnancy.
She continued, “Thanks to all out there who support & love us~ Ah, this is where we’re supposed to be ✨”
Eliza and Peter are already parents to 1½-year-old Philip “Bourne,” whom they welcomed back in 2019.
The actor mentioned her firstborn in her birth announcement post, writing, “These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers.”
Eliza revealed that she was expecting back in February, sharing a photo of her baby bump and Bourne wearing a big brother T-shirt.
While Eliza hasn’t shared any photos of the Boston brothers together just yet, I’m sure there are many adventures to come!
