Dylan O’Brien’s Old YouTube Channel Is Still Up

The internet never dies, Dylan.
I’m just going to assume we all know who Dylan O’Brien is.
Star of Teen Wolf, The Maze Runner series, and Love and Monsters, O’Brien is a bona fide leading man…
…but let’s not forget where he came from. That’s right, folks — like many of us, O’Brien spent his teen years making silly videos on the internet.
In fact, according to Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, when Dylan came in to audition for Teen Wolf, his resume was literally just two YouTube links.
And I’m not talking about, like, the song covers or vlogs that made a bunch of YouTubers famous. I’m talking literally just run-of-the-mill, 16-year-old boy stuff. Under the username moviekidd826, Dylan posted 14 YouTube videos over a two-year period from 2007 to 2009. AND THEY ARE ALL STILL ONLINE.
His videos offer a poignant look into the early life of a true superstar in the making. Dylan was clearly a king of comedy from the beginning…
…as well as relatability…
…and romance! I mean, if my middle school crush had said this to me…*swoons*
It’s wonderful to look back and see how many fans he had right from the start.
As well as his popularity, both with his friends…
I mean, look at this. How could you look at this kid and NOT think, “OMG, this kid is going to be a star?”
Now, Dylan definitely knows these videos are still up, because in 2018 he updated his channel with a new video called “Life of a Hollywood Actor.” And I am begging you, Dylan…please update us again.
In the meantime…thank you, Dylan, for leaving these videos up so we may preserve your legacy and understand your roots. They don’t make art like this anymore.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!