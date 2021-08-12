DoorDash beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – DoorDash Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-era boom in food delivery stayed strong even after easing curbs and growing vaccination rates encouraged people to dine out more.
The company said revenue rose 83% to $1.24 billion for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
