Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure on Fed

TOKYO — The dollar held near a four-month
peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight
as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier
tightening of U.S. monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.881,
following a 0.19% decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high
as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.
“Further slippage in coming days (for the dollar is) likely,
but it’s unlikely to develop into anything meaningful,” Westpac
strategists wrote in a client note.
The dollar index “should continue to find support in the
91.5-92.0 area” and “could see new highs beyond 93.50,” when
taper talk gathers momentum later this quarter, they wrote.
The euro was little changed at $1.17435 after
retreating from a four-month low of $1.1706 on Wednesday, which
brought it just two tenths of a cent from the weakest level
since early November.
The dollar was mostly flat at 110.40 yen, after
pulling back from a five-week high of 110.80 overnight.
The consumer price index rose 0.5% last month, in line with
economist estimates but down from the 0.9% advance in June.
Inflation eased in some areas where Fed policymakers had
indicated price pressures would likely prove temporary, such as
used cars.
The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for
phasing out its asset purchase program and raising interest
rates, while generally viewing current inflationary pressures as
transitory, although there has been debate about how long those
pressures could last.
The Fed is “likely to take some comfort” from the CPI
report, David de Garis, an analyst at National Australia Bank,
wrote in a note to clients.
“For now, the focus returns more fully to the rate of
improvement in the state of the labor market.”
De Garis says a taper announcement is likely to come in
November or December, but could possibly come next month.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday
the standard for reducing the bond-buying program may have
already been met by the current spike in inflation, recent
labor market improvements and the expectation for continued
strong demand.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, in an interview with
CNBC, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline
for reducing massive bond purchases next month and start
tapering them in October.
In an interview with Reuters, Richmond Fed President Thomas
Barkin said it may take a few months more for the U.S. job
market to recover enough that the Fed can start to reduce its
support for the economy.
“The general consensus emanating from FOMC members currently
is that the time to taper asset purchases is nearing,”
Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy wrote in a
research note.
“Growing expectations for a near-term taper can support
USD.”
Mundy expects a taper announcement in September if jobs data
for August remains strong.
Elsewhere, bitcoin traded around $45,000 after
touching $46,787.60 on Wednesday, the highest since mid-May.
Smaller rival ether stood around $3,100 after
advancing to $3,279.99 overnight for the first time since May
19.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0536 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1744 $1.1740 +0.04% -3.88% +1.1746 +1.1735
Dollar/Yen 110.3900 110.4000 -0.02% +6.86% +110.4400 +110.3350
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9212 0.9218 -0.02% +4.17% +0.9221 +0.9215
Sterling/Dollar 1.3868 1.3866 +0.01% +1.50% +1.3874 +1.3865
Dollar/Canadian 1.2503 1.2503 +0.01% -1.80% +1.2514 +1.2502
Aussie/Dollar 0.7365 0.7373 -0.09% -4.24% +0.7376 +0.7363
NZ 0.7033 0.7040 -0.10% -2.06% +0.7046 +0.7030
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
