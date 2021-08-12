Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure on Fed

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar held near a four-month

peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight

as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier

tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.881,

following a 0.19% decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high

as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.

“Further slippage in coming days (for the dollar is) likely,