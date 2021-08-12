Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure on Fed

TOKYO — The dollar held near a four-month

peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight

as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier

tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.881,

following a 0.19% decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high

as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.

“Further slippage in coming days (for the dollar is) likely,

but it’s unlikely to develop into anything meaningful,” Westpac

strategists wrote in a client note.

The dollar index “should continue to find support in the

91.5-92.0 area” and “could see new highs beyond 93.50,” when

taper talk gathers momentum later this quarter, they wrote.

The euro was little changed at $1.17435 after

retreating from a four-month low of $1.1706 on Wednesday, which

brought it just two tenths of a cent from the weakest level

since early November.

The dollar was mostly flat at 110.40 yen, after

pulling back from a five-week high of 110.80 overnight.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% last month, in line with

economist estimates but down from the 0.9% advance in June.

Inflation eased in some areas where Fed policymakers had

indicated price pressures would likely prove temporary, such as

used cars.

The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for

phasing out its asset purchase program and raising interest

rates, while generally viewing current inflationary pressures as

transitory, although there has been debate about how long those

pressures could last.

The Fed is “likely to take some comfort” from the CPI

report, David de Garis, an analyst at National Australia Bank,

wrote in a note to clients.

“For now, the focus returns more fully to the rate of

improvement in the state of the labor market.”

De Garis says a taper announcement is likely to come in

November or December, but could possibly come next month.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday

the standard for reducing the bond-buying program may have

already been met by the current spike in inflation, recent

labor market improvements and the expectation for continued

strong demand.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, in an interview with

CNBC, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline

for reducing massive bond purchases next month and start

tapering them in October.

In an interview with Reuters, Richmond Fed President Thomas

Barkin said it may take a few months more for the U.S. job

market to recover enough that the Fed can start to reduce its

support for the economy.

“The general consensus emanating from FOMC members currently

is that the time to taper asset purchases is nearing,”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy wrote in a

research note.

“Growing expectations for a near-term taper can support

USD.”

Mundy expects a taper announcement in September if jobs data

for August remains strong.

Elsewhere, bitcoin traded around $45,000 after

touching $46,787.60 on Wednesday, the highest since mid-May.

Smaller rival ether stood around $3,100 after

advancing to $3,279.99 overnight for the first time since May

19.

Currency bid prices at 0536 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1744 $1.1740 +0.04% -3.88% +1.1746 +1.1735

Dollar/Yen 110.3900 110.4000 -0.02% +6.86% +110.4400 +110.3350

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9212 0.9218 -0.02% +4.17% +0.9221 +0.9215

Sterling/Dollar 1.3868 1.3866 +0.01% +1.50% +1.3874 +1.3865

Dollar/Canadian 1.2503 1.2503 +0.01% -1.80% +1.2514 +1.2502

Aussie/Dollar 0.7365 0.7373 -0.09% -4.24% +0.7376 +0.7363

NZ 0.7033 0.7040 -0.10% -2.06% +0.7046 +0.7030

Dollar/Dollar

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

