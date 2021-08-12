Dollar holds firm near 4-month high on Fed tapering bets

Article content TOKYO — The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus. The U.S. currency was underpinned by data, released on Thursday, showing U.S. producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July. Although consumer price data published a day earlier has indicated that inflation may be peaking, the wholesale price data underscored the strength of inflationary pressure, helping the case for removing some of the Fed’s stimulus.

Article content The dollar index firmed to 92.991, not far from Wednesday’s four-month high of 93.195. The euro eased slightly to $1.1732, on course for a second straight week of losses and staying not far from the four-month low of $1.1706 hit on Wednesday. The dollar changed hands at 110.42 yen, a tad below a one-month high of 110.80 set on Wednesday. Sterling was on the defensive at $1.3815 after hitting a two-week low of $1.3794 in the previous session, drawing little help from slightly stronger-than-expected GDP estimate for June. Several Fed officials this week came out in support of tapering bond buying in coming months, setting themselves apart from other, more dovish major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.