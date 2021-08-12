Deutsche Bahn appeals to train drivers as strike enters third day

Article content

BERLIN — German railway operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday urged its train drivers to end their strike as it enters its third day, heavily disrupting passenger and cargo traffic across the country.

The strike, which started with freight trains on Tuesday evening and is due to end on Friday early morning, has left thousands trains at a standstill nationwide.

Around 20% to 30% of local and a quarter of long-distance trains were still operational on Thursday, Deutsche Bahn said.