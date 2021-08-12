Demi Lovato Backlash For Performing At Sad Summer Fest

“How are they gonna criticize Lollapalooza and attend an All Time Low concert less than a week later?”

By now, you’ve probably heard all about last week’s massive crowds at Lollapalooza. An estimated 100,000 people flocked to Chicago’s Grant Park for each day of the four-day music festival.


Guests were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the festival.

Many people hopped online to voice their concerns about such large crowds during the pandemic, especially amid Delta concerns. One such person was Demi Lovato.


The singer shared an image of the crowd in their Instagram story. “C’mon y’all!!!” they wrote. “There is still a pandemic happening!!!”

Well, just a week later, Demi performed as a surprise guest with All Time Low at Sad Summer Fest in Anaheim, California.


In this pic of a large, maskless crowd that Demi apparently shared on their Instagram story, they wrote, “Y’all were so fun!!! Thanks for having me.”

While there were undoubtedly far fewer guests at Sad Summer Fest, some of Demi’s fans were none too impressed with the 28-year-old. People took to social media to call out the singer for performing at a show with a large crowd after criticizing Lollapalooza:

I actually like demi and think they’re a good person but I just find it hypocritical to call out lolla’s crowd and then go and perform at another festival, even if it’s just for a single performance, regardless of how smaller or bigger it is


Do you think Demi was in the wrong for performing at a live show after calling out the Lollapalooza crowds? Or do you see no problem with it? LMK in the comments below!

