David Adefeso Grabs Fans’ Attention With This Video – See It Here

David Adefeso is grabbing his fans’ attention with this video. Check out his post on IG below.

‘Wow, perfect depiction of the saying “Crabs in a barrel”. Instead of helping each other escape, one is trying to make to make the other fall and get eaten, while having more than enough room for the both of them on the branch.

As human beings, we suffer from this too sometimes, but that behaviour is not conducive to progress. Let’s land a helping hand when needed, it’s the right thing to do,’ David captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘OMG DAVID! this scared me. Your so right these are our cousins speaks volumes. Never new this about these animals. Wow. For you today I shall Pray for you by Name 🙏🏾#LoveJesus.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Are my eyes playing tricks on me? This is a split screen. The tigers aren’t really there…’ and a commenter said: ‘Sadly that’s how slavery started! 🤦🏽‍♀️ Everybody’s out for themselves.’

One other commenter said: ‘You can tell that the water the tigers in is different than the water in the monkey video and when the tiger jump toward the monkey it disappeared. Someone tried to do editing, but it is messy, BUT you are right if this video was real.’

David Adefeso shared some information about stocks that any investor should take advantage of. Check out his post here.

‘3 Must Do’s Before Investing in Any Stock Most investors underperform the stock market badly. This is because most people don’t know the rules of engagement. Before jumping in and buying a stock, make sure to follow these 3 simple rules. They could save you a lot of future headaches and lost capital. Click the link in my bio to learn more,’ David captioned his post.