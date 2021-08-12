Crypto tax startup TaxBit raises $130M in funding round, now valued at $1.3B By Cointelegraph

Already classified as a unicorn startup, United States-based cryptocurrency tax software developer TaxBit now has a valuation of more than $1.3 billion after a recent funding round.
According to a Thursday announcement, IVP and Insight Partners led a $130 Series B funding round for TaxBit with participation from bull Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano, Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures and Madrona Venture Group. The company said it planned to use the funds — which bring its valuation to $1.33 billion — to scale its tax and accounting offerings system as well as open new offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.