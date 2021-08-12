Copper rises on supply risks in Chile

On Thursday, two unions at Codelco’s Andina copper mine walked off the job after rejecting the latest contract offer, while workers at JX Nippon Copper’s Caserones mine also went on a strike after labor contract talks collapsed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,521 a tonne by 0237 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.7% to 70,070 yuan ($10,818.28) a tonne.

Copper prices advanced on Friday after workers at two mines in top producer Chile went on strikes, raising supply disruption risks.

However, capping further gains in copper prices was news that workers at Chile’s sprawling Escondida copper mine, the world’s biggest, approved a new contract with management, avoiding a strike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,586.50 a tonne while zinc advanced 0.4% to $3,003 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum eased 0.2% to 20,080 yuan a tonne, nickel increased 1.6% to 146,950 yuan a tonne while zinc fell 1.3% to 22,415 yuan a tonne and tin dropped 1.5% to 238,430 yuan a tonne.

* Yangshan copper premium rose to $65 a tonne, its highest since March 23, indicating improving demand to import the metal into China.

* The discount of LME cash copper on the three-month contract expanded to $31.75 a tonne, its biggest since July 20, indicating more nearby supply, as LME copper stocks surged 123% from end-2020 to 235,775 tonnes.

MARKETS NEWS

* Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading, though Australia bucked the trend.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY July

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Aug

($1 = 6.4770 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)