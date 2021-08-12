Cineworld says mulling U.S. listing of itself or partial listing of Regal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People enter a Cineworld cinema following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease near Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – Cineworld said on Thursday it was considering listing itself or a partial listing of its movie chain Regal in the United States, which it bets will be key to its future growth.

“US equity capital markets are the largest and most liquid in the world and include a large number of publicly listed cinema companies including peer group companies,” the world’s second-largest cinema chain after AMC said.

The lion’s share of Cineworld’s revenue comes from the United States since its purchase of Regal in 2018.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR