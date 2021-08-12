Cineworld says mulling U.S. listing of itself or partial listing of Regal By Reuters



(Reuters) – Cineworld said on Thursday it was considering listing itself or a partial listing of its movie chain Regal in the United States, which it bets will be key to its future growth.

“US equity capital markets are the largest and most liquid in the world and include a large number of publicly listed cinema companies including peer group companies,” the world’s second-largest cinema chain after AMC said.

The lion’s share of Cineworld’s revenue comes from the United States since its purchase of Regal in 2018.