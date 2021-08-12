Christopher Meloni On Being A Zaddy And His Butt

“I’m clever with my ass cheeks!”
Chris Meloni, the keeper of everyone’s favorite booty, has been making serious waves across the internet with his revealing cover story in the latest Men’s Health magazine.
Among the “no bullshit” banter peppered throughout the interview, Christopher discovers the true meaning of “zaddy” and humbly accepts the title.
And Christopher is all about embracing his age: Like a fine wine, he’s better (and more celebrated) than ever these days.
In the interview, Christopher also gets into why he left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit *dun DUN* in the first place (apparently, contract disputes that NBC was unwilling to negotiate over).
That demeanor is a lot harder than the one he entered the SVU realm with. He also says that when first booking the job, he would wake up with middle-of-the-night anxiety attacks.
He also revealed that he had a challenging childhood, largely due to his family’s stringent adherence to the Catholic faith.
Yet despite the bumps and bruises of his past, things are relatively rosy these days. Season 1 of Law & Order: Organized Crime was the 12th-most-watched show in the US and the fifth-most-watched scripted series, and it has been renewed for Season 2 (now filming!).
Luckily for all of us, it seems that Chris is in an extended “flow state.” As the interviewer puts it, he seems to be “hit[ting] all the green lights” at the moment.
If I can put my two cents in here, I’d say, “A hell of a lot.”
What are your feels on Christopher Meloni and his moment in the sun? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!