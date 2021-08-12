Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

“Life keeps getting better.”
Earlier today, the Casper star revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child when she shared a photo of her baby’s ultrasound on Instagram.
“Life keeps getting better,” Ricci captioned the pic with a party popper emoji.
The Addams Family star is already a proud mother to her son, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.
The pair had been married since 2013. But last year, Ricci filed for divorce from the cinematographer.
The Rick and Morty star was later granted full custody of their son in April, and now she’s pregnant with her second child.
Celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton also posted the same ultrasound photo that Ricci shared on her IG account, and he used the same exact caption too.
I’m super happy for Ricci, and I hope that this baby fills her life with so much joy!
