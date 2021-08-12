Chris Evans Spends Every Saturday Night With Dog Dodger

“This is what I do on a Saturday night.”
The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor showed his fans what he does on the weekends when he shared a cute video on Instagram of his dog pushing a button with his paw.
And when the button is pushed, an automated voice says the word “treat.”
“I kept seeing videos of these touchpads for dogs so I figured I’d give them a shot,” Evans captioned the video. “After a couple [of] days of training, he began connecting the dots.”
“This video is from a couple [of] days ago when he was just starting to understand that the buttons are buttons,” the actor continued. “He’s already made so much progress and I laugh out loud every time I hear him press one.”
“I thought ‘treat’ would be the most used,” Evans added. “Turns out it’s ‘play’ and I fucking love that about him.” Aww!
Evans also noted that “This is what [he does] on a Saturday night,” and his fans loved the video so much that the clip was liked over 3 million times.
