China’s July power consumption up 12.8% on year

BEIJING — China’s electricity consumption in July rose 12.8% from a year earlier, bringing total power use over the first seven months up by 15.6%, buoyed by robust industrial activity and strong demand from households amid extreme hot weather.

July electricity use amounted to 775.8 billion kilowatt hours (kwh) while January-July consumption totalled 4.71 trillion kwh, the National Energy Administration said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)