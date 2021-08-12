Chilean Peso stablecoin goes live on Stellar Network By Cointelegraph

A new stablecoin pegged to the value of the Chilean Peso is now live on the open-source Stellar payments network — but is yet to prove popular with users.

Chile-based firm CLPX Inc launched what it describes as the first-ever Chilean Peso pegged stablecoin dubbed the “CLPX” token.