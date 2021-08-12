Chet Hanks Posts Second Anti-Vaxxer Rant After Backlash

I think it’s time for him to sit down now.
It’s possible you’ll recognize Chet Hanks from a handful of recurring roles he’s played on television over the past half-decade.
More likely, you know him as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, whose periodic viral faux pas have prompted backlash on more than one occasion.
Chet’s latest controversy involves COVID-19 vaccinations and his — dare I say — completely nonsensical opinions about them.
Instagram flagged his rant with a badge leading users to its COVID-19 Information Center, where people can read about the virus and find out how to book local vaccine appointments.
Social media was, understandably, awash with disapproval over Chet’s vaccine comments. Some users noted that his rant stood in direct contrast to prevailing scientific research and public health policies, while others remembered that Tom and Rita were some of the first celebrities to become ill from COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, Chet doubled down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a second Instagram video posted yesterday. “I’m going to keep this real simple for you guys, real simple,” he said. “Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine…I have the right to not get that shit.”
“I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good. It doesn’t need to be tampered with. It said it’s good,” Chet continued. Uh…
COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise across the United States. There are safety precautions that you can take in your everyday life to prevent getting or giving COVID-19: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested regularly. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.
You can also visit the CDC’s website to learn more about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.
