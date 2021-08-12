Celebrities With Good And Bad Hygiene

By
Bradly Lamb
Apparently this is a divisive topic!

For some reason, celebrities have recently been publicly commenting on their hygiene habits — or lack thereof — and while I don’t quite understand, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t bring me much joy.

So, here’s a list of celebrities with, um, questionable bathing habits:

2.

Brad Pitt:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Breitling

In an interview with People, Eli Roth revealed that Brad Pitt told him he didn’t have time to shower. Pitt said, “I got six kids. All you’ve got to do is just take [the wipes], a couple quick wipes under the pits. Man, I’m getting [peed] on all day. I don’t have time to take a shower.” 

6.

Robert Pattinson:


NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In an interview with Extra, Pattinson revealed that he “probably [has gone six weeks without washing his hair.] I don’t know. I don’t really see the point in washing your hair.” 

11.

Shia LaBeouf:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for HFA

In an interview with First We Feast, LaBeouf confirmed that he didn’t shower while on the set of Fury in order to get into/remain in character. 

And here are some celebrities who pride themselves on their frequent bathing habits:

22.

John Cena:


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

In an interview with Vanity Fair, John Cena revealed that he showers twice a day — once when he wakes up, and once after his workout. 

24.

Last, but not least, Rihanna:

