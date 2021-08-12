Celebrities With Good And Bad Hygiene

For some reason, celebrities have recently been publicly commenting on their hygiene habits — or lack thereof — and while I don’t quite understand, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t bring me much joy.
So, here’s a list of celebrities with, um, questionable bathing habits:
2.
Brad Pitt:
6.
Robert Pattinson:
11.
Shia LaBeouf:
And here are some celebrities who pride themselves on their frequent bathing habits:
22.
John Cena:
24.
Last, but not least, Rihanna:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!