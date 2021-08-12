Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Aug 12

Cardi B looking back at one year of “WAP” kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Cardi B celebrated the one-year anniversary of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic bop, “WAP”:
2.
KJ Apa remembered when Casey Cott kissed him in an improvised scene in the Hedwig-themed episode of Riverdale:
3.
Tina Knowles-Lawson shared this video of Beyoncé riding a horse at the Houston Rodeo in 2004 — reminding us all the she has always been a cowgirl at heart!
4.
Christina Aguilera celebrated the 15th anniversary of her classic album, Back to Basics:
5.
Meg Stalter said, “Hi Gay” while sharing these adorable pic of herself as a kid in the ’90s:
6.
Mindy Kaling gave us the perfect Kelly reaction to her realization of all the hot days she has ahead in LA:
7.
Diane Keaton shared of clip of the only music video she has ever directed — Belinda Carlisle’s classic “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”:
8.
In honor of Drew Lachey 45th birthday, his big brother Nick Lachey posted this photo of the two of them in the late ’90s, showing of their oh-so-late-’90s tribal tattoos:
9.
And in honor of Justin Theroux’s 50th birthday, his longtime BFF Amy Sedaris shared a ton of photos of him and also the two of them together over the years:
10.
Salma Hayek posted this stunning photo of herself in the ’90:
11.
Donatella Versace reminded us that this September will mark 20 years since Maya Rudolph first did her iconic impersonation of her on SNL:
12.
Alicia Keys shared this photo taken in 2001 (by David LaChapelle) of herself being surrounded by cutouts of her idols:
13.
Mark Ruffalo celebrated Chris Hemsworth’s 38th birthday by posting this photo of he took of him on the set of Avengers: Endgame:
14.
Paul Bettany shared his first headshot from the early ’90s:
15.
Snoop Dogg posted this photo taken as part of a Karl Kani campaign in the late ’90s:
16.
Eva Mendes was also feeling the ’90s and shared this photo of herself from back then:
17.
Ahead of the release of Respect, Jennifer Hudson posted this video of herself singing Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love with Me” during her American Idol audition in 2003:
18.
And lastly, Mariah Carey remembered Whitney Houston on what would’ve been her 58th birthday, by sharing this video clip of the two them performing their 1998 duet, “When You Believe”:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF