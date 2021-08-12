Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Aug 12

Cardi B looking back at one year of “WAP” kicks off this week’s #TBT.

1.

Cardi B celebrated the one-year anniversary of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic bop, “WAP”:

2.

KJ Apa remembered when Casey Cott kissed him in an improvised scene in the Hedwig-themed episode of Riverdale:

3.

Tina Knowles-Lawson shared this video of Beyoncé riding a horse at the Houston Rodeo in 2004 — reminding us all the she has always been a cowgirl at heart!

4.

Christina Aguilera celebrated the 15th anniversary of her classic album, Back to Basics:

5.

Meg Stalter said, “Hi Gay” while sharing these adorable pic of herself as a kid in the ’90s:

6.

Mindy Kaling gave us the perfect Kelly reaction to her realization of all the hot days she has ahead in LA:

7.

Diane Keaton shared of clip of the only music video she has ever directed — Belinda Carlisle’s classic “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”:

8.

In honor of Drew Lachey 45th birthday, his big brother Nick Lachey posted this photo of the two of them in the late ’90s, showing of their oh-so-late-’90s tribal tattoos:

9.

And in honor of Justin Theroux’s 50th birthday, his longtime BFF Amy Sedaris shared a ton of photos of him and also the two of them together over the years:

10.

Salma Hayek posted this stunning photo of herself in the ’90:

11.

Donatella Versace reminded us that this September will mark 20 years since Maya Rudolph first did her iconic impersonation of her on SNL:

12.

Alicia Keys shared this photo taken in 2001 (by David LaChapelle) of herself being surrounded by cutouts of her idols:

13.

Mark Ruffalo celebrated Chris Hemsworth’s 38th birthday by posting this photo of he took of him on the set of Avengers: Endgame:

14.

Paul Bettany shared his first headshot from the early ’90s:

15.

Snoop Dogg posted this photo taken as part of a Karl Kani campaign in the late ’90s:

16.

Eva Mendes was also feeling the ’90s and shared this photo of herself from back then:

17.

Ahead of the release of Respect, Jennifer Hudson posted this video of herself singing Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love with Me” during her American Idol audition in 2003:

18.

And lastly, Mariah Carey remembered Whitney Houston on what would’ve been her 58th birthday, by sharing this video clip of the two them performing their 1998 duet, “When You Believe”:


