Cardi B Gifts Kulture A $48,000 Rainbow Hermes Birkin Bag – Hollywood Life

The rapper’s daughter is building quite an impressive handbag collection of her own. The new bag is colorful and perfect for a youngster!

Cardi B’s three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus is becoming as much of a fashion icon as her mom is! The 28-year-old “Up” rapper just gifted her little girl a yellow Hermès Birkin bag, covered in crystals. Cardi revealed the bag in a series of photos with her daughter, posted on Instagram on Monday August 9!

The rapper shared a bunch of photos of herself and her daughter. She captioned the post, “Me & my best friend for life.” In the pictures, Kulture was sitting on the floor with the bag, which is covered in Swarovski crystals fashioned into a rainbow for the adorable and luxurious bag. Kulture wore an entirely yellow ensemble (the same shade as the bag), as well as a pink watch and the diamond Minnie Mouse necklace that she got from her mom for her third birthday.

Cardi’s outfit also corresponded with her daughter’s. She wore a tight black dress and black boots with yellow soles. The Invasion of Privacy rapper also sported bright yellow hair that was the same shade as Kulture’s bag and outfit. In the second photo in the set, Cardi also proudly displayed the baby bump.

The new bag is worth about $48,000, and even though it has a high price tag, it was inspired by a much more affordable option. Privé Porter CEO Michelle Berk told Page Six that Cardi got in touch with her after taking a trip to Claire’s. “Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it,” she explained. “In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture.”

Cardi and her husband Offset, 29, don’t seem shy about getting lavish gifts for their daughter at all! Besides the new bag and the Minnie Mouse necklace, the couple threw an extravagant birthday party for Kulture when she turned three! The party was an extraordinary, princess-themed affair, where the mom and daughter duo wore matching pink dresses.