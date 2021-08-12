Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Steps Down As Conservator

According to court records obtained by TMZ and Variety, Jamie’s attorney stated, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”



A statement from Britney’s lawyer denies this, instead emphasizing the “strong, insurmountable legal grounds” for Jamie’s removal.