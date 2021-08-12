Bottler Coca Cola HBC sees lower margins after H1 profit surges By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denner, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Glattbrugg, Switzerland June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
(Reuters) – Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:) on Thursday forecast lower margins in the second half due to higher costs, while reporting a jump in first-half profit as people returned to restaurants, cinemas and other public places after lockdowns.
The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Co drinks in 28 countries, said comparable operating profit rose 67.8% to 350.3 million euros ($411.25 million) for the six months ended July 2.
($1 = 0.8518 euros)
