Bottler Coca Cola HBC sees lower margins after H1 profit surges By Reuters

(Reuters) – Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:) on Thursday forecast lower margins in the second half due to higher costs, while reporting a jump in first-half profit as people returned to restaurants, cinemas and other public places after lockdowns.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Co drinks in 28 countries, said comparable operating profit rose 67.8% to 350.3 million euros ($411.25 million) for the six months ended July 2.

($1 = 0.8518 euros)

 

 

