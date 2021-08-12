Binging With Babish Re-Creating Movie Meals

Apparently, according to Babish, the gray stuff is delicious.

As someone who loves cinematic eats, the YouTube channel Binging with Babish* brings me much pleasure. Part of his channel is re-creating meals from movies and shows and making them edible. So, here’s a collection of some of the best meals Babish has re-created from some iconic films:

1.

The crème de la crème à la Edgar from The Aristocats:

2.

The tortilla sombrero from Despicable Me 2:

3.

The bangarang pie from Hook:

4.

The ram-don from Parasite:

5.

The home ec tiramisu from Superbad:

6.

The orange mocha frappuccino from Zoolander:

7.

The gray stuff (and various accoutrements) from Beauty and the Beast:

8.

The hearty breakfast from Mulan:

9.

The “Oh, my god” hot chocolate from The Simpsons Movie:

10.

The courtesan au chocolat from Grand Budapest Hotel:

11.

The ratatouille from Ratatouille:

12.

The dessert-pasta from Elf:

13.

The boeuf bourguignon a lá Julia Child from Julie & Julia:

14.

The pasta puttanesca from Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events:

15.

The spinach puffs a lá Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove:

16.

The tricolor risotto from Big Night:

17.

Last, but not least, the chocolate cake from Matilda:

