Beyoncé Talked About Pressure She Experienced As A Teen



Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney



“I couldn’t let my family down after all the sacrifices they made for me and the girls,” she added. “That meant I was the most careful, professional teenager and I grew up fast. I wanted to break all of the stereotypes of the Black superstar, whether falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were angry. I knew I was given this amazing opportunity and felt like I had one shot. I refused to mess it up, but I had to give up a lot.”