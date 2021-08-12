Best TV Characters Who Appear In A Handful Of Episodes

Kyle Chandler in Grey’s Anatomy — enough said.

Everyone knows the saying, “There are no small parts, only small actors.” Well, below are 21 humans from TV who are the EPITOME of this saying, because they all captured our hearts…while only appearing in 25 episodes or less:

1.

Loretta Devine as Adele Webber in Grey’s Anatomy:


ABC

Adele Webber only appeared in 24 episodes out of Grey’s Anatomy’s 380 — and counting — episodes, and Devine took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, among many other awards.  

2.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Denny Duquette in Grey’s Anatomy:


ABC

Denny Duquette only appeared in 23 episodes out of Grey’s Anatomy’s 380 — and counting — episodes.  

3.

Kyle Chandler as Dylan Young in Grey’s Anatomy:


ABC

Dylan Young only appeared in 4 episodes out of Grey’s Anatomy’s 380 — and counting — episodes, and Chandler was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. 

4.

Noel Fisher as Dale Stuckey in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:


NBC

CSU tech Dale Stuckey appeared in 4 episodes out of SVU‘s 494 — and counting — episodes. 

5.

Pablo Schreiber as William Lewis in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:


NBC

William Lewis appeared in 7 episodes out of SVU‘s 494 — and counting — episodes. 

6.

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones:


HBO

Lyanna Mormont appeared in 9 episodes out of GoT‘s 73 episodes. 

7.

Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones:


HBO

Oberyn appeared in 7 episodes out of GoT’s 73 episodes. 

8.

Tristen J. Winger as Thug Yoda in Insecure:


HBO

Thug Yoga appeared in 8 episodes out of Insecure’s 34 — and counting — episodes. 

9.

Maggie Wheeler as Janice Litman-Goralnik in Friends:


NBC

Janice appeared in 19 episodes out of Friends’  236 episodes. 

10.

Luke Youngblood as Magnitude in Community:


NBC

Magnitude appeared in 15 episodes out of Community‘s 110 episodes. 

11.

Glenn Howerton as Cliff Gilbert in The Mindy Project:


Hulu

Cliff appeared in 13 episodes of The Mindy Project’s 117 episodes. 

12.

Paul Rudd as Bobby Newport in Parks and Recreation:


NBC

Bobby appeared in 6 episodes out of Parks and Recreation’s 126 episodes, and Rudd took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series. 

13.

Kathryn Hahn as Jennifer Barkley in Parks and Recreation:


NBC

Jennifer appeared in 11 episodes out of Parks and Recreation’s 126 episodes, and Hahn was nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series. 

14.

Gregg Henry as Hollis Doyle in Scandal:


NBC

Hollis appeared in 19 episodes out of Scandal’s 124 episodes. 

15.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Holly Holliday in Glee:


Fox

Holly appeared in 5 episodes out of Glee’s 121 episodes, and Paltrow took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. 

16.

John Stamos as Dr. Carl Howell in Glee:


Fox

Carl appeared in 4 episodes out of Glee’s 121 episodes. 

17.

Aubrey Plaza as Cat Adams in Criminal Minds:


CBS

Cat appeared in 4 episodes out of Criminal Minds’  324 episodes. 

18.

Adam Brody as Dave Rygalski in Gilmore Girls:


The WB

Dave appeared in 9 episodes out of Gilmore Girls’ 153 episodes. 

19.

Arielle Kebbel as Lexi Branson in The Vampire Diaries:


The CW

Lexi appeared in 9 episodes out of TVD’s 171 episodes. 

20.

Cary Elwes as Pierre Despereaux in Psych:


USA

Pierre appeared in 4 episodes out of Psych’s 120 episodes. 

21.

Last, but not least, Ally Sheedy as Mr. Yang in Psych:


USA

Mr. Yang appeared in 4 episodes out of Psych’s 120 episodes. 

