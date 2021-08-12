Asian FX subdued, S.Korean won at 10-mth low as virus worries weigh

advanced half a percent, a day after losing 0.9% and the country

to the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant.

country battled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, due

since October, easing for a fourth straight session as the

South Korea’s won weakened 0.3% to hit its lowest

rising coronavirus infections cast a shadow over the region’s

Thursday, with South Korean won hitting a 10-month low, as

Asian currencies were largely subdued on

hiking its annual growth forecast.

Declines among emerging Asia currencies came despite broad

weakness in the U.S. dollar after data showed a slight

moderation in U.S. consumer prices for July.

The U.S. dollar index slipped off its four-month

peak, while 10-year treasury yields ticked higher on

Thursday after slipping in the previous session.

That eased concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would

imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases and begin

lifting rates from near zero, comforting some of the

risk-sensitive Asian markets, however, only for the time being.

“It is premature to draw conclusions about where inflation

will settle once more of the ‘transitory’ aspects fade given

fiscal stimulus layering on monetary accommodation,” said