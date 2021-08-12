Asian FX subdued, S.Korean won at 10-mth low as virus worries weigh

Asian currencies were largely subdued on

Thursday, with South Korean won hitting a 10-month low, as

rising coronavirus infections cast a shadow over the region’s

economies.

South Korea’s won weakened 0.3% to hit its lowest

since October, easing for a fourth straight session as the

country battled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, due

to the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Singapore dollar slipped 0.15%, while equities

advanced half a percent, a day after losing 0.9% and the country

hiking its annual growth forecast.

Declines among emerging Asia currencies came despite broad

weakness in the U.S. dollar after data showed a slight

moderation in U.S. consumer prices for July.

The U.S. dollar index slipped off its four-month

peak, while 10-year treasury yields ticked higher on

Thursday after slipping in the previous session.

That eased concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would

imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases and begin

lifting rates from near zero, comforting some of the

risk-sensitive Asian markets, however, only for the time being.

“It is premature to draw conclusions about where inflation

will settle once more of the ‘transitory’ aspects fade given

fiscal stimulus layering on monetary accommodation,” said

Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank.

“So, it stands to reason that U.S. Treasury yields and U.S.

dollar being contained after recent pick-up is not to be

mistaken for a sustained capitulation; certainly not on account

of one CPI data point.”

In Philippines, equities fell nearly a percent as the

country reeled under the pressure of rising cases of the Delta

variant of the coronavirus as well as movement restrictions in

the Manila metropolis.

However, the peso showed some resilience,

strengthening 0.2% ahead of the central bank meeting later in

the day where the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected

to hold its key interest rate at record-low of 2%, a Reuters

poll showed.

Analysts at Dutch bank ING expect BSP to hold the key rate

steady, but added that “a possible reduction in the reserve

requirement is now likely to help shore up liquidity support.”

Elsewhere, Jakarta’s benchmark index gained half a

percent after losing 0.6% earlier in the day, while Malaysian

shares recovered initial losses to trade flat.

Markets in Thailand, were closed for a

public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.1 basis points

to 6.355%

** Taiwan dollar appreciates 0.2%

** Thai c.bank eyes credit market to help kick-start economy

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0346 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan +0.03 -6.4 <.n2>

China 0 EC>

India +0.00 -1.8 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.00 -2.3 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.09 -5.0 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.13 -4.6 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 2 11>

Singapo -0.09 -2.6 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.18 +2.4 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.00 -10. <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

