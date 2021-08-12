Ashley Tisdale Says She Won’t Play Sharpay Evans Again

“I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice.”


Sharpay, who first graced our screens in 2006, is the icon of all icons. In an alternate universe, she is Elle Woods‘ goddaughter and London Tipton‘s nemesis. To put it simply, she’s fabulous.


So, it is my sad duty to inform you that although we live in the age of the reboot, you will never see a revival of Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

That’s right. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ashley shared that she isn’t looking to reprise her role: “I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice.”


She continued, “I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it’s just something that it wouldn’t be the same.”

She also explained that she’s concerned for the franchise’s legacy, stating, “It’s so good, and it’s like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment. I don’t think I could go back to it.”

Yes, I understand. Yes, I am sad. These things can both be true.


And now, onto binging HSM.

