Approval incoming? Valkyrie becomes fourth firm to apply for BTC futures ETF By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23

Alternative financial services firm, Valkyrie Digital Assets, has become the latest company to file for a exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering indirect exposure to BTC via cash-settled futures contracts.

According to a draft prospectus dated August 11, the Bitcoin futures contracts will be purchased via a Cayman Island-based subsidiary wholly owned by the fund via exchanges registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.