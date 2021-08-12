Approval incoming? Valkyrie becomes fourth firm to apply for BTC futures ETF By Cointelegraph

Approval incoming? Valkyrie becomes fourth firm to apply for BTC futures ETF
Alternative financial services firm, Valkyrie Digital Assets, has become the latest company to file for a exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering indirect exposure to BTC via cash-settled futures contracts.
According to a draft prospectus dated August 11, the Bitcoin futures contracts will be purchased via a Cayman Island-based subsidiary wholly owned by the fund via exchanges registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
