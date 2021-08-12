Analysts say Bitcoin price “needed a breather” before chasing new highs By Cointelegraph

The high-flying optimism generated earlier this week when and altcoin prices rose was tempered on Aug. 12 as BTC dropped below $43,000. This led some analysts to warn that the price action seen over the past week was nothing more than a dead cat bounce.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that an early morning wave of selling pushed the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to a low of $43,752 and at the time of writing bulls are struggling to pull the price back to $45,000.
