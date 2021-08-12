American Crime Story Trailer Breakdown

My admiration and adoration for Monica Lewinksy knows no bounds — she, quite literally, made the bounce back of the century. While she stepped away from the public eye after the Clinton-Lewinsky affair, when she did come back, she made sure it was with a vengence!



Noam Galai / Getty Images for Webby Awards

She’s an anti-bullying activist, TED talk speaker, Vanity Fair contributor, and overall hilarious human on www.twitter.com.