American Crime Story Trailer Breakdown

Executive Producer — Monica Lewinsky.

My admiration and adoration for Monica Lewinksy knows no bounds — she, quite literally, made the bounce back of the century. While she stepped away from the public eye after the Clinton-Lewinsky affair, when she did come back, she made sure it was with a vengence!


Noam Galai / Getty Images for Webby Awards

She’s an anti-bullying activist, TED talk speaker, Vanity Fair contributor, and overall hilarious human on www.twitter.com. 

So, when I heard that the next season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s acclaimed anthology series, American Crime Story, would revolve around Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton, I was a tad bit wary…

…but after watching the trailer — and seeing that Monica Lewinsky is a producer — my interest SKYROCKETED!

As stated above, this season revolves around the Clinton-Lewinsky affair, BUT the focus is on Linda Tripp and how her actions affected Lewinsky and Clinton.


FX

In case you weren’t aware, Linda Tripp was a colleague of Monica Lewinsky’s and she secretly recorded her conversations — at the encouragement of Lucianne Goldberg — with Lewinsky, who confided in Tripp about her extramarital affair with Clinton. While her actions were ILLEGAL, Tripp avoided wiretap charges by handing over the tapes, which were used to impeach Clinton.  

Those very tapes aided Paula Jones — a lawyer — and Ann Coulter — a conservative pundit — in their public legal actions against President Clinton.

This series features a star-studded, albeit unrecognizable, cast who are bringing this tale to the screen:

There’s Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinksy:


FX, Rhona Wise / AFP via Getty Images

Sara Paulson as Linda Tripp:


FX, New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton:


FX, Joyce Naltchayan / AFP via Getty Images

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge:


FX, Karin Cooper / Getty Images

Colbie Smulders as Ann Coulter:


FX, Paula Lobo / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones:


FX, Cynthia Johnson / Getty Images

And Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton:


FX, Cynthia Johnson / Getty Images

Other members of the cast include Colin Hanks, Taran Killam, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Reaser, and Judith Light.

Impeachment premieres on September 7 on FX — I don’t know about y’all, but I for one CANNOT! WAIT!

