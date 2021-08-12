Alex Saunders sued for $350K by Nuggets News follower By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Australian crypto influencer Alex Saunders is being sued by a disgruntled follower of his YouTube channel and advice service Nuggets News.

The plaintiff, New Zealand-based Ziv Himmelfarb, filed a formal written order on Aug. 11 in the Victorian Supreme Court demanding that Saunders repay 479,270 Australian dollars ($353,027) in losses and damages for unpaid loans and investments that are yet to materialize.