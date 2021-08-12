3 Energy Stocks to Avoid as Delta Variant Endangers the Oil Recovery By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26
© Reuters. 3 Energy Stocks to Avoid as Delta Variant Endangers the Oil Recovery

Analysts expect the oil demand to decline with rising cases of COVID-19 because countries may have to again restrict travel to contain the virus’ spread. As concerns over the oil industry recovery grow, we think energy stocks EQT Corporation (NYSE:), Tellurian (NASDAQ:), and Delek. (DK) possess bleak growth prospects and as such are best avoided now. Read on.Oil demand rose significantly in the first half of 2021 thanks to a fast-paced economic reopening. Rising demand and production cuts drove oil prices to their near two-and-a-half years’ highs.

However, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is now threatening to cool the oil demand. As several countries reinstate travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, oil demand will likely remain tepid in the near term. Meanwhile, earlier this month, OPEC+ closed a deal to increase oil supply gradually, aiming to fully phase out production cuts by around September 2022. So, with depressed demand and a supply glut, oil prices are expected to decline further in the coming months.

Given this backdrop, we believe fundamentally weak energy stocks EQT Corporation (EQT), Tellurian Inc. (TELL), and Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:) are best avoided now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR