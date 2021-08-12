24 Facts About Stand-Up Comedians

4.

Midway through the third season of Chappelle’s Show, Dave Chappelle went missing. (It was later discovered he’d gone to South Africa to “hide out from press coverage.”) None other than John Mulaney was temping as an assistant for the head of development at Comedy Central when he got the call that Chappelle had disappeared. He told the executives, who brushed him off at first, because Chappelle was regularly late to tapings. But when Mulaney stressed that this time was different, they almost flew him to Los Angeles that day to collect the physical tapes of the third season of Chappelle’s Show so that they couldn’t be destroyed.