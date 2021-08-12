20 Weird Celebrity Red Carpet Moments



Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images



Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton sort of ruled the ’90s, but in a kind of creepy way. The pair used to carry around viles of each other’s blood on their necks during red carpet appearances. Yes, that was a real thing that we all just let happen. Billy explained to People in 2018 that it was apparently way more chill than the media made it out to be. “The necklaces were a very simple thing, ‘Hey let’s poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there, and when we’re away from each other we’ll wear the necklace,'” he said. “It was that easy. But by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks.” Yeaaaaaah, OK.