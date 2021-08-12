20 Former Child Stars Who Quit Acting



They initially didn’t want to be the faces of the Row because they’re “discreet people.”

Ashley told i-D, “We really didn’t want to be in front of it. We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”

Mary-Kate continued acting on her own for several years.