XRP Soars 30% In Rally By Investing.com



XRP Soars 30% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.08780 by 15:58 (19:58 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 30.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $48.54556B, or 2.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.84927 to $1.08800 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 43.05%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.64447B or 5.50% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7024 to $1.0880 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 66.94% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,466.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.15% on the day.

was trading at $3,252.99 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.53%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $872.24801B or 44.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $380.57632B or 19.60% of the total cryptocurrency market value.