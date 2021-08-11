XRP price chart ‘double bottom’ puts next bullish target at $1 By Cointelegraph

XRP price chart ‘double bottom’ puts next bullish target at $1
‘s XRP token could hit $1 in the coming days, according to a classic technical chart setup.
Dubbed a “double bottom,” the trend reversal indicator appears after the price bottoms out at a level, rebounds toward a higher resistance level, and then pulls back to or near the first bottom level — only to rebound again to the previous resistance line (also called the “neckline”).
SEC vs. Ripple update
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.