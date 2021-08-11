XRP price chart ‘double bottom’ puts next bullish target at $1 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
‘s XRP token could hit $1 in the coming days, according to a classic technical chart setup.

Dubbed a “double bottom,” the trend reversal indicator appears after the price bottoms out at a level, rebounds toward a higher resistance level, and then pulls back to or near the first bottom level — only to rebound again to the previous resistance line (also called the “neckline”).

XRP double bottom setup in play. Source: TradingView

SEC vs. Ripple update