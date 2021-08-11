XRP Jumps 21% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 21% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.01002 by 15:45 (19:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $46.35123B, or 2.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.84927 to $1.01002 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 36.59%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.36277B or 5.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7024 to $1.0100 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 69.30% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,366.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.94% on the day.

was trading at $3,244.74 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.27%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $871.46437B or 44.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $380.01975B or 19.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.