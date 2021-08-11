Women from small cities contribute to 65% of crypto sign ups in India By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22

Women from small cities contribute to 65% of crypto sign ups in India

India’s regulatory uncertainties have not affected the investor’s sentiment toward crypto as the latest data from crypto exchanges suggests a rising influx of users.

Binance-owned Indian crypto exchange WazirX reported 2,648% growth to date in user signups from smaller cities across India, also known as tier-II and tier-III cities, which can host up to 100,000 citizens. The Mumbai-based exchange reported: