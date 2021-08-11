Why BTC price breaking $48K resistance is the key to new all-time highs By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Technicals: Why BTC price breaking $48K resistance is the key to new all-time highs
(BTC) and the crypto market have been accelerating heavily in recent weeks, as Bitcoin has surged by 60% from the July lows, while Ether (ETH) has been showing strength with a 90% rally as altcoins have been seeing massive gains across the board.
The sentiment has flipped heavily as well. Three weeks ago, the majority of the people were discussing a potential breakdown to $20,000, including the effects of a death cross. But now, a golden cross could happen on Bitcoin with a potential breakout above $48K certainly on the table.
