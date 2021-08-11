Which Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Cohu vs. ACM Research: Which Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Stock is a Better Buy?



With the global chip shortage still wrecking havoc, many semiconductor companies are benefiting from higher stock prices. While the big companies ate getting all the attention, there are a few smaller semiconductor firms worth a look. This includes Cohu (NASDAQ:) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:). But which is the better stock right now? Read more to find out.Semiconductor stocks are still the talk of Wall Street, mainly because the chip shortage continues to drag on. The demand for chips is increasing, yet supply cannot keep pace.

This is an interesting time to be an investor in semiconductors as the lack of supply combined with soaring demand is nudging prices higher. The shift to remote work and remote learning has boosted the demand for computer chips all the more. This trend is likely to continue as new variants of COVID pop up.

Cohu (COHU) and ACM Research (ACMR) are two semiconductor stocks with significant potential yet little admiration from the talking heads on the financial networks. Let’s take a closer look at each of these stocks to determine if either is worthy of ownership.

