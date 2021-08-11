Wheat nearly flat ahead of USDA global supplies and demand report

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures were nearly flat on Thursday, as traders awaited a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the session, which will set market direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1% to $7.26-1/4 a bushel by 0126 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session.

* Soybean futures were down 0.3% at $13.36-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.2% on Wednesday.

* Corn futures slid 0.4% to $5.57 a bushel, after closing up 1.1% in the previous session.