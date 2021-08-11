Wheat eases ahead of USDA report; corn, soybeans fall

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. agricultural report expected to show a tightening in world supplies.

“U.S. supply/demand report is key for price direction and we are expecting a revision in production outlook,” a Singapore-based trader at an international trading company said.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4% to $7.24 a bushel by 0322 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session.