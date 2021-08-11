Wesdome Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Kiena Mill Successfully Restarted

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2021”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “Strong gold production in the second quarter of 30,375 ounces drove significant improvement in cost performance. Cash costs of $814 per ounce (US$663) and AISC of $1,240 (US$1,009), a decrease of 24% and 17% respectively over Q1 2021. H1 2021 production of 52,939 ounces, and cash costs of US$745 per ounce and AISC of US$1,085 per ounce has us well positioned to deliver on both our production and cost guidance for the year at Eagle River Mine Complex (92,000 – 105,000 ounces at cash costs of US$680 – 770 and AISC of US$980 – 1,090). Cash margins also improved quarter on quarter with $40.1 million earned in Q2 compared to $21.8 million in Q1. Cash position increased to $67.8 million compared to $63.9 million in the previous quarter.

During Q2, there were some one-time non-cash items which impacted net income. After announcing a restart of operations at Kiena on May 26, we recorded an impairment reversal charge of $58.6 million pre-tax ($36.3 million after-tax), as well, we had an after-tax gain on the disposal of the Moss Lake mineral properties of $34.5 million. Consequently, net income was $87.8 million, or $0.63 per share. Net income adjusted for these one-off items was $17.0 million, or $0.12 per share.

As a result of the above items and also due to a higher capital spending rate at Kiena, free cash outflow for the quarter was $9.1 million. A total of $24.1M was spent at Kiena in Q2 in preparation for the production restart that was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company late in May. This decision was based on the positive outcome of the independent Pre-Feasibility Study published earlier this year. The investment includes $13.7 of mine development and restart costs, $7.2M on mobile and fixed equipment purchases, including headframe bin repairs and hoist system upgrades. As a result of the preparatory work the mill was restarted on July 12, and has been successfully processing S50 ore since then. As well, work is underway to prepare the A Zone for its first production stope starting in August, slightly ahead of schedule. In addition, $3.2M was spent in surface and underground exploration, which has confirmed the discovery of the new footwall zone in the Kiena Deep.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2021 results include:

Gold production of 30,375 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 21% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2020: 25,142 ounces): Eagle River Underground 63,057 tonnes at a head grade of 15.1 grams per tonne for 29,836 ounces produced, 24% increase over the previous year (Q2 2020: 24,117 ounces). Mishi Open Pit 9,347 tonnes at a head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for 539 ounces produced (Q2 2020: 1,026 ounces).

Revenue of $63.9 million, a 17% increase over the previous year (Q2 2020: $54.8 million).

Ounces sold were 28,500 at an average sales price of $2,239/oz (Q2 2020: 23,140 ounces at an average price of $2,365/oz).

Cash margin 1 of $40.6 million, a 18.0% increase over Q2 2020 (Q2 2020 – $34.3 million).

of $40.6 million, a 18.0% increase over Q2 2020 (Q2 2020 – $34.3 million). Operating cash flow of $26.9 million or $0.19 per share 1 as compared to $30.3 million or $0.22 per share for the same period in 2020.

as compared to $30.3 million or $0.22 per share for the same period in 2020. Free cash outflow of $9.1 million, net of an investment of $24.1 million in Kiena, or ($0.07) per share 1 (Q2 2020: free cash flow of $17.8 million or $0.13 per share).

(Q2 2020: free cash flow of $17.8 million or $0.13 per share). Net income of $87.8 million or $0.63 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share) and Net income (adjusted) 1 of $17.0 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share).

of $17.0 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share). Cash position increased to $67.8 million compared to $63.9 million in the previous quarter.

Cash costs 1 of $814/oz or US$663/oz, an 8% decrease over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $882/oz or US$637/oz).

of $814/oz or US$663/oz, an 8% decrease over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $882/oz or US$637/oz). All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,240/oz or US$1,009/oz, a 2% increase over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $1,218/oz or US$879/oz), due to higher sustaining capital, corporate and general expenses and lease payments, which was partially offset by a 23% increase in ounces sold.

Production and Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River The Eagle River underground ore production increased to 693 tpd in Q2 2021 due to the ventilation system upgrade that occurred in the previous quarter, which included the development of the 640 m ramp to provide a connection with the main ramp, a new ventilation raise underground, and the installation of a second fan on surface. Operational efficiencies have also contributed positively.

Definition drilling and initial sill development continues at the Falcon Zone, which will provide an opportunity to assess the gold mineralization of the Falcon Zone in the volcanic rocks. The Company is continuing to develop and explore the 311 West Zone along the western margin of the mine diorite. The zone has transitioned from the diorite into the adjacent mafic volcanics, again highlighting the potential of the volcanic rocks to host gold mineralization, similar to that observed at the neighbouring Falcon 7 zone.

Surface drilling is ongoing both east and west of the mine to follow up on anomalous values returned from regional drilling program in 2020. Kiena The Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) was completed in Q2 2021 and based on the positive results the operations will restart in H2 2021. Mineral reserves are over 1.5M tonnes at a head grade of 11.89 g/t for a total of 602,000 ounces. Remaining mineral resources (exclusive of mineral reserves) for the Kiena Complex total 0.6M tonnes grading 7.6 g/t Au totaling 156,500 ounces of gold and remaining inferred resources totaling 3.4 million tonnes grading 5.9 g/t Au for 649, 200 ounces. The reconciliation of the A zone bulk sample that was processed in Q4 2020 recovered 6% more gold than the MRE with a feed grade of 15.7 g/t Au versus model grade of 14.7 g/t Au. Total gold produced from the 7,032 tonnes milled was 3,479 ounces with gold recovery in the Kiena mill of 98.2%

The new Footwall Zone was initially announced in March of this year. To date, the Footwall Zone is defined by new intersections of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre (‘m’) wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of A2 Zone. The Footwall Zone corridor remains open laterally and down plunge. The location of new gold intercepts in recent holes suggest that the Footwall Zone extends over 300 m along plunge. The deepest hole returned 41.2 g/t Au (uncapped) over 51.2 m core length. The discovery of the high-grade Footwall Zone could have significant positive impacts on the resources, the ounces per vertical metre, and the overall project economics. This drilling highlights the potential to add ounces not only in this area but illustrates the untested potential of the entire gold system around the Kiena mine. This footwall zone will be one of the zones of focus for the continuing drilling. Ongoing drilling also continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone. The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates. Hole 6750 returned 122.1 g/t Au over 7.5 m core length (26.7 g/t Au capped, 4.7 m true width).

Surface drilling is ongoing with a 42,000 m drilling program. These initial targets are located along the Marbenite Fault (within 1.5 km from Kiena Mine Complex).

Wesdome purchased the Tarmac Gold Property from Globex Mining Enterprises. The Property consists of 6 claims covering 94 hectares located entirely within Wesdome’s Kiena Mine Complex and less than 2 kilometers northeast of the Kiena underground mine, all located beneath Lac De Montigny.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 140.0 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 63,057 42,349 116,596 98,223 Mishi 9,347 13,721 26,567 24,768 Throughput 2 72,404 56,070 143,163 122,991 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 15.1 18.1 14.1 15.8 Mishi 2.4 2.9 2.4 2.7 Recovery (%) Eagle River 97.4 97.9 97.3 97.6 Mishi 76.1 79.8 81.9 77.8 Production (ounces) Eagle River 29,836 24,117 51,232 48,574 Mishi 539 1,026 1,707 1,690 Total gold produced

2 30,375 25,142 52,939 50,264 Total gold sales (ounces) 28,500 23,140 50,957 49,640 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,239 $ 2,365 $ 2,232 $ 2,257 Cash costs 814 882 930 1,009 Cash margin $ 1,425 $ 1,483 $ 1,302 $ 1,248 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,240 $ 1,218 $ 1,353 $ 1,327 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 324 $ 331 $ 330 $ 383 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.2282 1.3853 1.247 1.3651 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 663 $ 637 $ 745 $ 739 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,009 $ 879 $ 1,085 $ 972 Financial Data Cash margin 1 $ 40,590 $ 34,304 $ 62,366 $ 61,923 Net income $ 87,807 $ 16,097 $ 94,910 $ 27,610 Net income adjusted 1 $ 17,028 $ 16,097 $ 24,131 $ 27,610 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 $ 32,812 $ 30,347 $ 51,474 $ 55,761 Operating cash flow $ 26,875 $ 30,348 $ 48,908 $ 63,839 Free cash flow $ (9,131 ) $ 17,793 $ (9,032 ) $ 34,527 Per share data Net income $ 0.63 $ 0.12 $ 0.68 $ 0.20 Adjusted net income 1 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.20 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.35 $ 0.46 Free cash flow 1 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.25

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at June

30, 2021 As at December

31, 2020 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,799 $ 63,480 Receivables and prepaids 10,997 8,974 Share consideration receivable 4,882 – Inventories 16,761 12,451 Total current assets 100,439 84,905 Restricted cash 657 657 Deferred financing costs 938 827 Mining properties, plant and equipment 193,641 128,670 Mines under development 151,651 – Exploration properties 15,202 143,524 Share consideration receivable 13,265 – Investment in associate 19,466 – Total assets $ 495,259 $ 358,583 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 23,088 $ 21,123 Income and mining tax payable 3,466 3,481 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,744 5,901 Total current liabilities 33,298 30,505 Lease liabilities 6,465 5,604 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 73,198 37,354 Decommissioning provisions 21,794 22,270 Total liabilities 134,755 95,733 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 182,144 179,540 Contributed surplus 6,612 6,472 Retained earnings 171,748 76,838 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 360,504 262,850 $ 495,259 $ 358,583



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 63,881 $ 54,772 $ 109,854 $ 112,104 Cost of sales (29,774 ) (26,826 ) (60,038 ) (64,416 ) Gross profit 34,107 27,946 49,816 47,688 Other expenses Corporate and general 2,841 1,805 5,232 3,776 Stock-based compensation 1,203 1,340 1,513 1,744 Reversal of impairment charges (58,563 ) – (58,563 ) – Write-down of exploration properties 3,113 – 3,113 – (51,406 ) 3,145 (48,705 ) 5,520 Operating income 85,513 24,801 98,521 42,168 Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties 39,143 – 39,143 – Interest expense (271 ) (284 ) (530 ) (539 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (124 ) (52 ) (234 ) (177 ) Share of loss of associate (89 ) – (89 ) – Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable (8 ) – (8 ) – Other income (expenses) (400 ) (204 ) (703 ) 91 Income before income and mining taxes 123,764 24,261 136,100 41,543 Income and mining tax expense Current 4,250 1,769 5,346 4,039 Deferred 31,707 6,395 35,844 9,894 35,957 8,164 41,190 13,933 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 87,807 $ 16,097 $ 94,910 $ 27,610 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.12 $ 0.68 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.11 $ 0.67 $ 0.19 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 139,754 138,918 139,587 138,691 Diluted 142,630 142,430 142,454 142,227



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Total Equity

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital Contributed Retained Total Stock Surplus Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 174,789 $ 5,590 $ 26,123 $ 206,502 Net income for the period ended June 30, 2020 – – 27,610 27,610 Exercise of options 1,782 – – 1,782 Value attributed to options exercised 825 (825 ) – – Value attributed to RSUs exercised 577 (577 ) – – Stock-based compensation – 1,744 – 1,744 Balance, June 30, 2020 $ 177,973 $ 5,932 $ 53,733 $ 237,638 Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 179,540 $ 6,472 $ 76,838 $ 262,850 Net income for the period ended June 30, 2021 – – 94,910 94,910 Exercise of options 1,231 – – 1,231 Value attributed to options exercised 587 (587 ) – – Value attributed to RSUs exercised 786 (786 ) – – Stock-based compensation – 1,513 – 1,513 Balance, June 30, 2021 $ 182,144 $ 6,612 $ 171,748 $ 360,504



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 87,807 $ 16,097 $ 94,910 $ 27,610 Depreciation and depletion 6,483 5,802 12,550 13,679 Stock-based compensation 1,203 1,340 1,513 1,744 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 124 52 234 177 Deferred income and mining tax expense 31,707 6,395 35,844 9,894 Amortization of deferred financing cost 119 102 224 164 Interest expense 271 284 530 539 Reversal of impairment charges (58,563 ) – (58,563 ) – Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties (39,143 ) – (39,143 ) – Write down of exploration properties 3,113 – 3,113 – Share of loss of associate 89 – 89 – Fair value adjustment on share consideration 8 – 8 – receivable Foreign exchange loss (gain) on lease financing (50 ) (236 ) (79 ) 184 33,168 29,836 51,230 53,991 Net changes in non-cash working capital (1,131 ) 512 3,039 11,168 Mining and income tax paid (5,162 ) – (5,361 ) (1,320 ) Net cash from operating activities 26,875 30,348 48,908 63,839 Financing Activities Exercise of options 910 1,100 1,231 1,782 Deferred financing costs (95 ) (99 ) (334 ) (198 ) Repayment of borrowings – – – (3,636 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,884 ) (1,152 ) (3,400 ) (2,209 ) Interest paid (271 ) (284 ) (530 ) (539 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,340 ) (435 ) (3,033 ) (4,800 ) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (10,050 ) (5,445 ) (17,873 ) (11,991 ) Additions to mines under development (12,704 ) – (13,400 ) – Additions to exploration properties (11,368 ) (5,958 ) (23,267 ) (15,112 ) Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net 11,762 – 11,762 – of transaction costs Net changes in non-cash working capital 740 (1,175 ) 1,222 (860 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,620 ) (12,578 ) (41,556 ) (27,963 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,915 17,335 4,319 31,076 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of the period 63,884 49,398 63,480 35,657 Cash and cash equivalents – end of the period $ 67,799 $ 66,733 $ 67,799 $ 66,733 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 67,799 $ 66,733 $ 67,799 $ 66,733 Term deposits – – – – $ 67,799 $ 66,733 $ 67,799 $ 66,733

